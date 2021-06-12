New Billings Heights water board has 'good team'

After postponed meetings and different interpretations of elections, a new Billings Heights Water Board met this week.

Six board members had the meeting at the district office on Wednesday.

Previous meetings were canceled when the old board did not recognize three newly elected members right after the May election.

The old board also did not recognize trustees appointed by the city and county.

But now, those on the board say they're ready to work together.

One of those appointed members talked about the newly elected trustees.

"It's kind of unpleasant to win an election and people were on a real high and then to have the nonsense come out, which basically said you're not welcome," said Pam Ellis, a board member appointed by the Yellowstone County. "You know, we're going to appoint people that put you in the minority and we're going to continue business as usual. I think it's a board that has a diverse set of skills, has a good background in a variety of ways, will bring good benefit to the ratepayers."

"We're to look through all our bylaws and get everything all straightened up so we'll don't won't have any issues going forward," said Brandon Hurst, board vice president. "No more turmoil. Just a little communication, that's all I think that's all. You know we want here with the Heights water board and the Heights district. The workers here, just, communication if anybody has a question just ask. And a little they'll hear, say here and there, kind of blows it up. But no I think everything's good everybody's gonna work together and the board's going to be a great team. So we're excited."

The board will need to appoint one member for a vacant seat.