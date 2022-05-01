New 6-story hotel opens its doors in downtown Bozeman

BOZEMAN - The Bozeman skyline has been evolving over the last few years and the hospitality industry has never been hotter in Bozeman. A new hotel downtown hopes to provide some much-needed supply to an area with already high demand.

“The demand is so great here, so great here,” says Jason Cure, General Manager, AC Hotels Downtown Bozeman. “At 143 rooms that does increase the supply.”

The six-story hotel is located in the heart of downtown on North Tracy Ave and East Mendenhall St.

“Over three years in the making here and we are just excited to be finally open,” says Cure.

The new hotel takes inspiration from the people and land around the valley.

[Since] our team since they are so Bozeman and Montana it added to that character,” says Cure.

As labor shortages remain high across the valley, Cure said his team is realistic.

“I think we are always going to be hiring, I think that is just going to be the nature of hospitality in Bozeman,” says Cure.

As more businesses open downtown and the city sees demand for parking on the rise downtown.

In a statement to MTN News, city officials said: “The City’s unified development code clearly outlines parking requirements across the city, including downtown. All developments are required to follow those requirements and are approved by City of Bozeman Community Development staff as appropriate.”

For Cure he says to be a part of downtown.

“Add another area of enjoyment for our guests but the community as well,” says Cure.

When they opened their doors on April 15th.

“To actually see my team welcoming the guests and being a part of that and doing a nice little champagne toast it was, to not sound cheesy it was a very joyful moment,”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for early May.