Name released of snowmobiler killed in Cooke City avalanche

The man killed in an avalanche while snowmobiling outside Cooke City was identified by his family as 21-year-old Wyatt Oden Coiteux.

Coiteux, of Washington state, was killed Saturday afternoon while riding snowmobiles with his younger brother.

Coiteux was an amateur stockcar racer and avid motorsports enthusiast, his family said.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said the avalanche was triggered by a snowmobiler and caused by weak snow. Click here for more information about the fatal avalanche.

