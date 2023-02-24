Museum of the Rockies opens 2 new exhibits

The Museum of the Rockies has two new exhibits: Marvelocity and Under the Artic.

Alex Ross is a graphic novel and comic artist. He has created work for Marvel, DC Comics, and Hollywood productions.

This is the first time Marvelocity has been to Montana. The exhibit has sculptures, prints, and Alex’s original work.

Scott Williams, director of exhibits, says Marvelocity has been very popular not only with children but adult fans as well.

Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost, highlights the challenges posed by thawing permafrost.

Permafrost refers to what is supposed to be permanently frozen ground.

Permafrost traps a greenhouse gas called methane. As it melts, methane is released into the atmosphere leading to global warming.

This interactive exhibit’s sights and smells teach you about the impact permafrost has on the planet.

Both exhibits will be at the Museum of the Rockies until May 7, 2023.

This Saturday, September 25, Montana residents receive free admission into the museum.