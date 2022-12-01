MTN's Ashley Washburn named finalist for NSMA 2022 Montana Sportscaster of the Year

The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) has named MTN's Ashley Washburn as a finalist for the 2022 Montana Sportscaster of the Year award.

Ashley joined MTN News as a news and sports reporter in October 2020, relocating from San Diego, California where she was born and raised.

Before joining MTN as a sportscaster and anchor for KBZK TV in Bozeman, Ashley interned with ESPN and worked as a morning news producer for NBC 7 San Diego.

Throughout the 2022 Big Sky Conference football season, Ashley has been the sideline reporter for this year's Montana State Football broadcasts. Along with "Voice of the Bobcats" Keaton Gillogly, she co-hosts Bobcat Insider, a weekly preview show featuring Montana State head coach Brent Vigen.

Ashley also hosts and produces 'The Final Drive', a segment on Bobcat Insider that features in-depth interviews with seniors who are a part of Montana State's football program to talk about life off the gridiron as they wrap up their final year as a Bobcat.

NSMA members will cast their votes in December and announce winners in January 2023.

Ashley is a finalist with Riley Corcoran (Grizzly Sports Network/Learfield, Missoula) and Rocky Erickson (Rocky Erickson Sports, Billings).

Among the 2022 Montana Sportswriter nominees, MTN claims another finalist with Senior Digital Sports Content Producer Greg Rachac (MontanaSports.com, KTVQ/Billings).