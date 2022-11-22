MSU wins Can the Griz, over 613,000 dollars and pounds collected

BOZEMAN — Montana State University and Gallatin Valley communities won the Can the Griz food drive against the University of Montana. Can the Griz is an off-the-field competition between MSU and the U of M of donating food and money to their local communities. Within the 23 years of the competition, MSU has only lost four times.

“U of M had over 428,000 combined dollars and pounds of food while MSU had over 613,000,” says Gallatin Valley Food Bank Program Manager, Laura Stonecipher.

The amount of food and money the food banks have collected to help feed Montana is exceptional.

“What's really exciting is if you add those two communities together, it's over a million pounds of food and dollars," says Stonecipher, "Those results are larger than the state of Montana's population.”

She says the amount of food that was donated will keep a stable inventory in the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

“It's been a tough year," says Stonecipher, "Our food purchasing budget has really been rundown because we're paying more to buy food. So all of the foods and funds will just help replenish our inventory.”

The food bank is very appreciative of all the donations and support they received through Can the Griz.

“We appreciate being able to support and serve our communities and truly are grateful for everyone who made a contribution," says Stonecipher.