MSU to host African culture night

MSU's African culture night is this Sunday, March 5 at 5 PM. Tell us what we'll experience.

“There's going to be a lot happening that day. We're gonna start with a traditional dance from Africa. We're also gonna be having a contemporary dance presented by our members,” said Ayomide Foluso, treasurer of the African Students Association at MSU.

“And we’ll be having an African fashion show and that is really, really exciting. More interestingly we will have African food. We're going to be representing foods from Nigeria fruits from Uganda and places all over Africa. We are putting so much preparation into this program and we would love to share our culture with all of you," said Ayomide.

The theme is bridging the gap. Tell us a little bit more about the food. What should we head for first?

“Oh, firstly you'd really need to try the meat pie because that is how I'm going to start the program. The meat pie is a very savory pastry. It has meat in it, carrots, potatoes, and dough. It's really, really nice. It’s a really savory dish. You should also be expecting Sobolo. Sobolo is a hibiscus plant drink and it's a really, really nice and spicy drink. I think it's a good thing to grab on that day," said Ayomide.

Gifty and Julios you are performing. Tell us what you're going to do.

"For me, I will be dancing and you might see my face a lot on stage because I will be doing the traditional dance. I'll be performing in the contemporary dance and I'll be in the fashion show. So I'm pretty much everywhere,” said performer Gifty Osei.

“For me, I'm going to be drumming and I'll probably do a little bit of modeling as well,” said performer Julios Ganaa.

It starts at 5:00 PM on Sunday.