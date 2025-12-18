MSU Offers Short Term Dorm Housing for Students Attending Big Game This Weekend

BOZEMAN — Montana State University is giving students a unique way to attend this weekend’s big game — by offering short-term housing in the dorms.

MSU residence halls officially closed Saturday, December 13th, following commencement. However, the university routinely offers winter break housing to students who already have rooms, for a small fee. While dorms remain open during the break, services are limited.

An email sent to students this week announced the game-day lodging opportunity. Students returning for the big game can call MSU’s housing office and request to rent their room for Friday, Saturday, or both nights for a flat fee of $25.

“I mean, it’s close to the stadium, which means they don’t have to walk far or fight traffic after the football game,” said Montana State Interim Vice President of University Communications Michael Becker. “Plus, it’s familiar to them. That’s where all their stuff is, that’s where they’re used to living. and we’re happy to welcome them back for the night.”

Becker said a few dozen students have already signed up to stay in their dorm rooms this weekend.

For more information on this dorm housing opportunity, visit this link: https://www.montana.edu/housing/halls/break_housing.html

