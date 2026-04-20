MSU Launches Survey on Bobcat Stadium Expansion

BOZEMAN — Did you know that Bobcat Stadium was built in 1973? Now, half a century and several renovations later, the stadium can hold up to 20,000 people. As Bozeman continues to grow, so has the stadium, and new renovations could be on the horizon.

“It was basically brand new when I got here. We thought it was the Taj Mahal,” said Rick Vancleeve.

Vancleeve returned to his old stomping grounds, reflecting on how the stadium has changed over the years.

WATCH: Montana State University seeks fan input on potential Bobcat Stadium expansion and future renovations

Montana State University seeks fan input on potential Bobcat Stadium expansion and future renovations

“This side looked like that side. It was basically a mirror image,” he said while showing me around.

Vancleeve played for the Bobcats in 1976, the historic year the team made it to — and won — the national championship.

Bobcat Stadium looked much different in those days.

According to Montana State, the stadium was built in 1973 for around half a million dollars. Over the years, it has undergone major upgrades. In 1998, additions included the north end zone complex, west grandstands and sky suites. In 2011, the iconic Sonny Holland End Zone was added, bringing 5,200 more seats.

For Vancleeve, the growth is striking compared to his playing days.

“We weren’t at capacity back then. We averaged like 6,000 to 7,000,” he said.

Today, the stadium holds more than 20,000 people — and even that may not be enough for a rapidly growing fan base.

“It’s really hard, and that’s why they’re looking at it — we have to do something to address it,” Vancleeve said.

Montana State University is now exploring the possibility of further renovations. Last year, the university announced master plans for Bobcat Stadium, but before moving forward with construction, officials are seeking input from fans.

“Recently, our athletics office has put out a survey to some of the football stakeholders to ask them, ‘What do they envision for the future of Bobcat Stadium?’” said MSU spokesperson Michael Becker.

The survey asks a range of questions, including how fans would feel about a stadium expansion, where they have the best game-day experience, and whether they would be interested in premium seating. It also asks respondents to rate alcohol accessibility and other amenities.

“We want people to feel like they’re a part of the community of Bobcat fans when they’re in the stadium, and so we ask them these questions to make sure that we’re getting appropriate levels of feedback,” Becker said.

Becker said the survey is only preliminary, and any renovations would still be years away and require a major fundraising campaign.

Still, for fans like Vancleeve — who see the field as more than just a stadium — expansion cannot come soon enough.

“It’s a big deal, as you know. Everybody is crazy about Bobcat football,” he said. “I was at the Masters a few weeks ago, and instead of people looking at my hat and saying, ‘Go Michigan,’ they’re saying, ‘You’re Montana State — you guys won the national championship.’ So this thing is getting really big.”

