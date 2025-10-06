MSU celebrates new Veterans Park honoring military service and sacrifice

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will host the grand opening [montana.edu] of Veterans Park, a dedicated space honoring veterans, from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10. The event is open to the public.

Situated between MSU’s Romney Hall and the Strand Union Building, Veterans Park features two flagpoles — one flying the American flag and the other for the Montana flag — and seven stone pillars that represent the six U.S. military branches, as well as prisoners of war and those missing in action. A stone wall sits in front of the pillars, providing a space to reflect for veterans, active service members and all who have friends and family who have served.

“It’s a milestone recognition by the university, honoring the sacrifices made by our veterans and their military-connected family members,” said Todd Bucher, director of MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center [montana.edu]. “This space represents more than a dedication; it’s a place of genuine connection, reflection, and belonging for our veterans both on campus and throughout the community.”

At 3:20 p.m., Bucher will kick off the grand opening ceremony before remarks from MSU President Brock Tessman at 3:30 p.m. The pair will perform a ribbon cutting, followed by a performance of the national anthem from Opera Montana’s Veterans Chorus and a color guard ceremony by MSU’s ROTC Color Guard [montana.edu]. The Veterans Chorus will also perform songs from each branch of the military after the national anthem, with closing remarks provided by MSU Dean of Students Matt Caires.

Planning for Veterans Park began about two years ago, with funds earmarked for the project in 2019 as part of a broader effort to transform Grant Street into a pedestrian mall and walkway. The revitalized Veterans Park, which previously included a flagpole and benches, now stands as a more prominent and meaningful tribute to veterans, including those within the MSU community, Bucher said.

This fall, MSU enrolled [montana.edu] about 700 students who receive veteran benefits, which is a 21% increase from 2024. The university was also one of the top 10 [montana.edu] military-friendly schools in the nation for the fifth year in a row, recognized for qualities such as veteran and military-connected student resources, financial aid, career outcomes and retention.

“Our veterans are non-traditional students,” Bucher said. “They’ve served their country, completed deployments, and earned their education benefits through years of dedication and sacrifice. Many come to Montana State with a strong sense of purpose, to pursue their education, maximize their benefits, and complete their degrees with focus and determination. Yet for them, Veteran Services represents more than just academic support; it’s a home away from home, a place where they find connection, community and belonging.”

