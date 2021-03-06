MSU Billings holding in-person spring graduation

Montana State University Billings announced Friday that they plan to hold in-person spring commencement on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at MetraPark.

To maintain COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, two separate in-person ceremonies will be held on May 1. The first ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and will include graduates from City College and from the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences. The second ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. and will include graduates from the Colleges of Business, Education, and Health Professions and Science.

Face coverings are required for all graduates and attendees to help reduce the virus spread.

To assist with social distancing, tickets are required for all attendees and must be secured in advance. Tickets are free and there is no limit to the number of guests who can attend; however, families and other groups will be seated in “pods” with distance from other groups. People can secure commencement tickets on the MetraPark website [metrapark.com] .

“Commencement is a time to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of our students, and we will be identifying student keynote speakers for each ceremony instead of bringing in an external speaker. We know it was very difficult for our graduates and their loved one’s last year to not have an in-person commencement, and we want to make it extra special for our graduates this year,” said MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa. “Our graduates from 2019 and 2020 who did not have the opportunity to attend in-person commencement due to the pandemic are welcome to attend our in-person spring ceremony, and I hope as many as possible can.”

MSUB graduates from 2019 and 2020 who wish to participate in this May’s commencement ceremony must email registrar@msubillings.edu or call 657-2158 to RSVP.