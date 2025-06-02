MSU achieves impressive global ranking amid record research activity

BOZEMAN — Montana State University is making waves on the global stage, ranking in the top 3.7% of universities worldwide in the latest Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) for 2025. The rankings, released on June 2, assess over 21,462 universities based on various factors such as education, employability, faculty achievements, and research output.

Unlike some rankings that rely on surveys or self-reported data, CWUR takes a more objective approach, weighing four key indicators equally—education (which measures alumni success relative to university size), employability (professional success of graduates), faculty (recognition received by faculty members), and research (publications in leading academic journals).

For MSU Bozeman, these indicators translated into impressive standings: the university earned the 791st spot worldwide and ranked 756th in research and 1,480th in employability. Additionally, it ranked 174th among U.S. universities, making it the highest-ranked institution in Montana.

Steve Swinford, MSU’s vice president for student success, emphasized the significance of these rankings in reflecting the university's commitment to comprehensive student support and academic excellence. "Our students, faculty, and staff work hard to create a welcoming community and make Montana State University the best experience and education it can possibly be," Swinford said. "It’s an honor to see our work recognized on a global scale."

This recognition also highlights MSU’s outstanding research efforts. Earlier this year, the university was recertified as a top-tier R-1 research institution by the Carnegie Classification, reinforcing its status for setting records in research activity.

In addition to this global recognition, MSU also experienced notable growth last academic year, marking the first time a university in Montana crossed the 17,000-student enrollment threshold in the fall of 2024. The university continues to provide substantial support through various services, including the Office for Student Engagement, the Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center, the MSU Writing Center, and the Dr. Christopher B. Lofgren Center for Excellence in Mathematics and Statistics.

For more details on the Center for World University Rankings, check out their website at cwur.org.

