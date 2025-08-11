Spokane man dies following motorcycle crash near Bear Canyon

BOZEMAN — A fatal accident on the evening of August 4th claimed the life of a 56-year-old motorcycle driver, who was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, near mile marker 317. The Spokane man was unable to negotiate a left-hand curve, resulting in the motorcycle veering off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle encountered loose gravel, which contributed to a loss of control, leading to the driver being thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital on August 7th due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Wet conditions and speeding are suspected to be contributing factors to the incident.

