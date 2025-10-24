Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in Jackrabbit crash

BOZEMAN — A 27-year-old Belgrade man is dead after colliding with a cargo truck that was making a U-turn on Jackrabbit Lane. The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Baxter Lane.

According to a report issued by Montana Highway Patrol, the driver of the cargo truck was driving southbound on Jackrabbit in the right-hand lane. Witnesses reported that a motorcycle was also driving southbound at a high rate of speed. The driver of the cargo truck made a U-turn and the motorcycle collided with the left side of the truck.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, according to MHP no alcohol or drugs are suspected.

