Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Park Co. crash

A 53-year-old Pray man died from his injuries a day after crashing his motorcycle on Monday, Nov. 3.

According to a release from the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound on Sirius Drive near Emigrant when he failed to negotiate a curve. The bike went down, and the driver left the scene with the motorcycle, refusing any further reporting.

The following day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, the rider succumbed to internal injuries from the crash.

According to MHP, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

