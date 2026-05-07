Motorcycle Safety Month: 72-Year Rider Offers Ways to Stay Safe

As motorcycles return to the roads for spring, safety becomes a top priority. I spoke with Ernie Noble — a Harrison native, Vietnam veteran, and lifelong rider — to learn his best tips for keeping everyone safe.

Ernie’s passion for motorcycles began more than seven decades ago.

“My father’s probably responsible,” Noble said. “He bought a little trail bike to irrigate with on the ranch when I was 7, and I was allowed to use it. So I’ve been riding for 72 years.”

Since that first ride, Noble has been hooked.

“The wind in your hair, the freedom of the road — you experience so much more,” he said. “You experience the smells. It’s just beautiful out there.”

WATCH: A Montana rider with 72 years of experience is sharing his best tips to keep everyone safe on the road

Montana rider with 72 years of experience shares motorcycle safety tips for May

Today, Noble serves as president of Bridger Mountain HOG, a Harley Owners Group. He has cruised just about every corner of Montana, from Going-to-the-Sun Road to the Beartooth Highway.

“Montana is a perfect place for a motorcycle rider,” he said.

But as scenic as it may be, the state’s roads can also be dangerous.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,228 motorcyclists were killed nationwide in 2024. Montana Highway Patrol reports 348 motorcycle crashes in the state last year — 34 of them fatal.

“Riding is always dangerous,” Noble said. “We’d like to tell the public to look for us. Play games like ‘spot the motorcycle’ with the kids.”

One of Noble’s top safety recommendations: always wear protective gear.

“Use protective gear all the time — all protective gear — it works,” he said.

Noble knows this from personal experience.

“I’ve had three minor accidents on Harleys in 70 years,” he said. “I had one last year where a car tried to do a U-turn in front of me and put me off the road. I got a concussion. My helmet saved me from a serious injury.”

He showed me some of the gear he wears.

“An armor jacket — I have five plates of Kevlar armor,” Noble explained.

Proper gloves, a helmet, and high-visibility clothing are other essentials.

“An example of high-vis is a neck gaiter,” he said.

Visibility is a constant concern for riders, which is one reason lane filtering was legalized in Montana in 2021.

“Basically, you ride between two lanes of traffic, and it gives you the chance to go ahead,” Noble said. “I’m told the majority of accidents happen because motorcycles get rear-ended. This prevents that.”

If there’s one piece of advice Noble has for every rider, it’s to take a safety course.

“Experienced riders — I’ve never had one tell me they didn’t learn something new,” he said.

After our conversation, we took a quick ride on his 2003 Low Rider.

Noble’s parting message:

“See you on the road, and ride safe.”

To learn more about the Montana Motorcycle rider safety course, visit this link: https://mmrs.helenacollege.edu/basic-rider-course

