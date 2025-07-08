Motivation Mondays: A New Downtown Bozeman Walking Initiative

BOZEMAN — It’s the Monday after a holiday weekend and many of us might be feeling low energy. But for business professionals in downtown Bozeman, today is Motivation Monday – an allotted time each week to get your steps in and learn more about the community here on Main Street.

“I love knowing our downtown people, and the more people I can meet and make connections with – maybe we could borrow a cup of sugar, you know, for example, and just feel that neighborly love – and I really want everyone downtown to feel supported and like they can reach out for help anytime they need,” said Mollie Bryan, general manager of Element Bozeman.

Bryan is a co-founder of Motivation Monday, alongside Amy Horton, General Manager of The Baxter. It’s a new weekly initiative that gives downtown Bozeman employees a chance to walk around Main Street for 30 minutes, chat, and learn more about their fellow neighboring businesses. It’s all aimed at building community.

WATCH - Walking Together: Bozeman’s Motivation Monday Fosters Neighborhood Spirit

Today, the group stopped by the Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company and recruited another business owner – Sam Rickenbaugh – who’s looking forward to joining the next walk.

“I’m super excited about it. I mean, it’s really fun to be able to see other businesses downtown and to have it every week. I think it brings other people into the light and shows other businesses what’s going on downtown,” said Rickenbaugh.

The initiative is only four weeks old – but has already garnered plenty of newcomers like Rickenbaugh and is welcoming even more, says Cache Maples, program director for Downtown Bozeman Partnership.

“It seems like a snowball effect. With three really passionate people, it just keeps building out, and like I said, we do have new people pop in every week,” said Maples. “I want people to know that we are friendly. Bozeman is a welcoming place, whether you’ve been here for a day or a decade, please come. It’s a great place to meet other people and get involved.”

If you’re interested in getting some fresh air every Monday, check out the sign-up link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090C48A9AF28A7F49-57164740-walk#/

