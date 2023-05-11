Watch Now
Mother’s Day flowers: Bozeman flower shop prepares for busy weekend

Posted at 4:32 PM, May 11, 2023
Mother’s Day is a busy time of year for flower shops.

Samantha Stoffers, co-owner of Bouquets and More in Bozeman shares how they prepare orders.

Samantha has worked at Bouquets and More for about nine years and says it is a family business.

Spring flowers like tulips are one of their most popular flowers for Mother’s Day bouquets. Samantha says customers can choose from specially designed bouquets as well as customize their own.

“It’s always special giving somebody flowers,” Samantha said.

Mother’s Day is approaching quickly, and Samantha says it is important to get your flower orders in as early as you can!

