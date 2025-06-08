Moose on the Loose: Young Bull Moose Relocated After Bozeman Stroll

It’s not every day you see this kind of commuter in Bozeman, but on Saturday, residents got a surprise visitor when a young bull moose took a stroll through town.

Viewer video sent to MTN shows the moose casually making his way downWest Olive Street. Several people online reported sightings throughout the day, including near New Beginnings Church.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells MTN they responded quickly, safely immobilized the animal, and relocated him to the Madison Range area.

FWP remindsfolks that in Montana wildlife sightings are common. People who come across animals should keep a safe distance. If something seems out of the ordinary, don’t hesitate to call them.