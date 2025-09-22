Montana youth hunts give young hunters first crack at game this weekend

GALLATIN VALLEY — Thousands of hunters will soon be taking to Montana's fields in search of game, but the state's youngest hunters get the first opportunity through special youth hunting programs.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has created youth hunts that allow young hunters to take the field before regular hunting seasons open. The youth pheasant and waterfowl hunt begins this weekend, prior to the regular October opening. The youth deer hunt takes place one week before the general hunting season opens.

"During that weekend hunters ages 10-15 can go hunting with a parent or an adult and participate and be the first ones to participate in pheasant and waterfowl hunting in Montana," said Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

"That's pretty cool, you get to be the first ones out there and kind of have the first crack at harvesting pheasants and waterfowl before everyone else heads out into the field."

Hunting is a tradition for many Montana families, and these youth hunts build on early learning opportunities. The program allows young hunters to apply what they learned in hunter education classes without dealing with crowded hunting conditions.

The hunter education program provides comprehensive training before youth take to the field.

"Once they do take the hunter education class, they learn about firearms safety, there's hands on practice with that, they learn about conservation and ethics there's a practical field day that they take and then leading up to these youth hunts that's where for many of them it's the first time that they're stepping into the field holding a firearm and the ones that are going and harvesting these animals," Jacobsen said.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by a licensed adult hunter and carry proper licensing themselves.

"So this weekend is just for youth ages 10-15 as long as they have a valid hunting license for again upland birds for waterfowl or for the youth deer hunt they need to have those licenses ready to go and then that time is theirs so it's exciting," Jacobsen said.

The youth pheasant and waterfowl hunt takes place this weekend, while the youth deer hunt is scheduled for Oct. 16-17.

