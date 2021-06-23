Montana vaccination rates in line with national rate as US hits 150 million people fully vaccinated

BILLINGS- — Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said Tuesday that roughly 46% of Montana's eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the number in Yellowstone County is lower at 44%.

Because large-scale vaccination clinics are shut down, the main place to get people vaccinated is small-scale clinics at businesses and events, he said.

The state and Yellowstone County are roughly in line with the national vaccination rate, which stood at 45 percent Tuesday.

Felton also mentioned that he hopes the vaccine will get approved for children under the age of 12 before school begins again in August.

“The important thing about getting those school kids vaccinated is if those vaccinated kids get exposed to COVID-19 they don’t have to quarantine. They don’t need to quarantine, which means the kid doesn’t have to miss school, mom and dad don’t have to stay home from work, so I think it’s really important that those school-age kids get vaccinated,” says Felton.

On Tuesday morning, the White House announced the country hit the 150 million mark for fully vaccinated Americans.

Some small scale vaccination clinics in Yellowstone County this month include:

June 22, noon – 2 p.m., Falcon Center, 302 Sioux Lane, Pfizer & J&J

June 23, noon – 2 p.m., Harvest Church, second dose clinic, Pfizer and J&J

June 24, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Billings Central High School, Pfizer and J&J

June 24, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Gardener’s Market, South Park, Pfizer and J&J

June 25, 10 a.m. – noon, MSUB second orientation, Petro Theatre, J&J

June 25, 5 – 7 p.m., Rimrock Mall, Pfizer & J&J

June 26, 1 – 3 p.m., SummerFair, MSUB 1st floor of the library, J&J

June 27, 4 – 7 p.m., Billings Symphony in the Park, Pioneer Park, Pfizer and J&J

June 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lockwood School, second dose clinic, Pfizer and J&J

June 30, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Dehler Park, Mustangs game second dose, Pfizer and J&J