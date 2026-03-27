Montana State women's basketball advances to WNIT Great 8: How to watch

BOZEMAN — The Montana State University women's basketball team is making history after securing the second postseason win in the program's history to advance to the Great 8 round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The Bobcats defeated the Portland Pilots 72 to 54 on Thursday. The victory followed a second-round win against San Francisco. Both matchups were played at home in Bozeman.

Now, the team will hit the road to play the University of South Dakota on Sunday at noon. South Dakota earned the number three seed in the Summit League this season. The teams will face off at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

Fans can stream the game live on ESPN Plus or listen to the broadcast on the Bobcat Sports Radio Network.

If Montana State wins on Sunday, they will advance to the Fab 4. The tournament will hold the Fab 4 matchups on March 31 and April 1, with the WNIT championship game scheduled for Saturday, April 4.

Live coverage: Live stats will be available on the Bobcat Athletics website [msubobcats.com], and radio coverage will be available via the Bobcat Sports Radio Network [msubobcats.com] and The Varsity Network [thevarsitynetwork.com].

Social media: Updates will be posted on Instagram at @MSUbobcatsWBB.

Quick Links

Bobcat women’s basketball homepage [msubobcats.com]

WNIT 2026 tournament bracket [womensnit.com]

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

