Montana State Fund returns $6 million to Gallatin County employers

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Fund visited Bozeman City Hall today to return more than $6 million to employers in Gallatin County, including a refund of more than $160,000 to the city.

The Montana State Fund, the only non-profit worker's compensation insurance provider in the state, is conducting a refund tour to return money to its customers.

Bozeman City Manager Chuck Winn said the refund will help ensure employees have the resources they need to do their jobs safely.

"By far our most valuable resource in the city of Bozeman is our employees. They are incredible, and we want to do everything we can to make sure they go home in the same shape they came to work in," Winn said.

After the event in Bozeman, the Montana State Fund continued its refund tour in Belgrade.

The State Fund covers more than 23,000 Montana employers across the state.

