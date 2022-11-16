Montana State chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity hosts blood donation event as part of Cat-Griz blood drive

The Brawl of the Wild brings competition on the football field, but also off the field leading up to the game, too.

The Bobcat and Griz fan communities battle it out during the Cat-Griz blood battle. The Montana State chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity hosted a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a competition and we are a very competitive group of guys and it’s also definitely helping our community, is a big part of it,” says MSU student and Sigma Chi member, Tyler Lara.

This is the second time this semester the fraternity has hosted a blood drive. Combined, they have seen around 70 people donate blood. As we head into game day they are also hosting a food can drive as Can the Griz is set to wrap up.

“I’ve given blood before and I just think it’s like an easy that you can just do for the community and society as a whole,” says MSU student and blood donor Caroline Banks.

Donations for Can the Griz are being accepted until Saturday, Nov. 19.