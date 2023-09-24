Montana soccer parents find creative silent ways to cheer on kids

BOZEMAN — Celebrating a kid's goal sounded a lot different on Saturday for many parents from across the state who were in Bozeman for a friendly soccer tournament.

Montana Surf implemented what they call a ‘Silent Saturday’ at their games, in a letter sent to parents the goal was to keep parents and coaches quieter during the games to reduce pressure on athletes.

MTN News

The letter also went on to say that they hoped to remove referee and coach abuse. Parents were told they couldn’t talk or yell on the sidelines, and Montana Surf asked them to not cheer until the game was over.

“It’s not a disappointment on Montana Surf, I would say it's a disappointment on the parents and those that can't control themselves, can't control ourselves as parents, that Montana Surf felt like they had to implement something that would protect the players, protect the refs,” says parent Tia Francis.

Parents say they found ways to get creative, many brought signs, and cowbells and some even wore shirts that said '' shhh we're in Bozeman.”

“There is a part of you that is frustrated because soccer is a loud sport and you want to cheer for your kids you want them to be there to support them,” says Francis.

