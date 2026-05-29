Montana plans controlled burn near Virginia City this weekend to reduce wildfire risk

VIRGINIA CITY — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation plans a controlled burn this weekend near Virginia City to reduce the risk of severe wildfires.

The burn will cover about 10 acres of state trust land in the Granite Creek Drainage, approximately 5 miles north of Virginia City. Crews are scheduled to burn piles of woody debris on Saturday and Sunday.

The debris is leftover from recent forest management work. Removing the extra fuel helps prevent dangerous wildfires from spreading.

Drivers on Montana Highway 287 near Virginia City and Alder will likely see smoke from the burn. Smoke may also settle into nearby valleys overnight.

Officials are asking the public not to call 9-1-1 if they see the smoke.

The state is working with environmental experts to minimize smoke impacts. Crews will only ignite the fires if weather and wind conditions are safe.

