Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Another warm-up begins today as temperatures once again push the 70s across the area for the afternoon. There are some very isolated rain chances for the late afternoon today, though we don’t expect much rain or coverage from these storms. Winds will shift more southerly for the afternoon. You can catch Meteorologist Matt Elwell's complete forecast here.

Warmer this week and much colder next week

TOP HEADLINES:

Pursuit following road rage incident ends with crash into Bozeman Police vehicle

A Bozeman Police officer is recovering after his patrol car was struck during a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. The chase was sparked by a road rage incident involving a weapon, and ended on Bozeman's 7th Ave.

More than $26 million in construction projects to hit Bozeman this summer

More than $26 million has been invested in 12 capital construction projects for the City of Bozeman that will get underway this summer. The funding comes from a mix of grants, impact fees paid by development, and city assessments paid by residents.

Grocery store to be revealed this summer as Butte development continues

The new owners of the Butte Plaza Mall are expected to announce next month or early July that a major retailer will be locating here. This is just one of many developments that economic leaders in Butte say are happening along the Harrison Avenue business corridor.

FUN STUFF:

Some notable historical events that took place on May 7:



1945 - World War II: Germany surrenders, ending the war in Europe. 1915 - The RMS Lusitania is sunk by a German U-boat, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans. This event helped spur the United States' entry into World War I. 1718 - The city of New Orleans is founded by the French. 1890 - The United States Census Bureau begins using Herman Hollerith's tabulating machine to count census returns. This marks the beginning of the modern computer era. 1992 - Riots broke out in Los Angeles following the acquittal of the police officers involved in the beating of Rodney King. 1954 - The first Bilderberg Group meeting is held at the Hotel de Bilderberg in Oosterbeek, Netherlands. 1824 - Beethoven's Ninth Symphony premieres in Vienna, Austria. 1974 - The Super Outbreak, the largest tornado outbreak on record, begins in the United States, spawning 148 tornadoes across 13 states. 1960 - U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Civil Rights Act of 1960. 1931 - The Empire State Building is dedicated in New York City.

