Much colder air next week

Today's Forecast:

Another warm-up begins today as temperatures once again push the 70s across the area for the afternoon. There are some very isolated rain chances for the late afternoon today, though we don’t expect much rain or coverage from these storms. Winds will shift more southerly for the afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 69; Low: 45. Expect mostly sunny skies and a light south wind between 5-10 mph. While the skies are expected to be clear, there are a few isolated rain chances possible late in the afternoon, though these chances are fairly slim across the region.

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 40. Clear and sunny skies with a light south wind for the afternoon. A few showers are expected to fire off later in the afternoon to the south. Expect a mild overnight.

DILLON: High: 70; Low: 44. Dry and sunny for the afternoon. Look for a light southwest wind between 5-10 mph. A few evening clouds are likely and will help hold overnight lows in the 40s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 62; Low: 32. Lots of sunshine and milder temperatures for the afternoon today. Clouds are expected to build with area showers, though our chances are slim to see significant rainfall.

COLD AGAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK

Our current weather pattern is keeping us warm and sunny throughout the weekend. Our best chance of thunderstorms will come in two waves. First, we will see the chance for isolated t-storms on Thursday. Those chances will mainly include garden-variety storms on Thursday afternoon. Our next chance comes on Mother’s Day, which could bring a few strong thunderstorms as our highs top out in the middle 70s.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Colder next week

A significant cool-down is on the way early next week. Monday remains above average, but a large low-pressure system will move in and draw much cooler Canadian air into place by Tuesday. That cool-down is expected to keep temperatures chilly through most of next week.