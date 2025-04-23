Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, April 23, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Mild temperatures for Wednesay

Overall, we are looking at a quiet day in SW Montana. There are a few mountain showers throughout the day, though most of the area will just see an increase in clouds. Highs are expected to stay in the middle 50s with a light Easterly wind between 5-15 mph. You can see Matt Elwell's full forecast here.

Woman critically injured by wrong-way driver on I-90 discusses her recovery

Woman critically injured by wrong-way driver on I-90 discusses her recovery

It was just another commute for Taylee Bornong on July 10, 2024. She was on her way home to Bozeman after a shift at the Livingston hospital when her life changed forever after she was struck, head-on, by a wrong-way driver on I-90.

'Bobby's Law' passes Montana Legislature

"Bobby's Law" passed Montana Legislature

On Tuesday, the Montana Legislature passed House Bill 267 – also known as “Bobby’s Law” – which strengthens the punishment for DUIs that result in a death.

Construction and Culinary Arts: Three Forks High School Students Building Outdoor Kitchen and Community Spaces

Three Forks students build outdoor kitchen for innovative learning project

At Three Forks High School, students are getting their hands dirty and building an all-new outdoor kitchen from the ground up. But this project is about more than just cooking - it's a hands-on learning opportunity that will transform the school's courtyards into dynamic community spaces. Under the guidance of their Family and Consumer Sciences teacher, students are not only constructing the kitchen, but also planning gardens, art galleries, and music halls. Through these projects, they're gaining valuable skills while giving back to their local community.

Butte's Berkeley Pit Remains Stable, But Long-Term Concerns Linger

Montana Resources keeps draining Berkeley Pit 43 years after pumps shut off

As Earth Day approaches, the management of Butte's notorious Berkeley Pit remains a pressing environmental issue. While Montana Resources has successfully treated and pumped billions of gallons of toxic pit water into Silver Bow Creek, some residents worry about the long-term consequences once the mine eventually closes. With the water level kept below a critical threshold, the company says the pit is under control for now, but acknowledges the challenge of maintaining it in perpetuity.

FUN STUFF:

Did you know?

Here are some historical events that occurred in Montana during April:

April 1, 1887 - Havre, Montana, is officially incorporated as a city.

April 4, 1904 - The town of Shelby, Montana, is officially incorporated.

April 7, 1897 - Kalispell, Montana, is officially incorporated as a city.

April 8, 1889 - The Montana Constitutional Convention convenes in Helena to draft the state's first constitution.

April 11, 1889 - Montana is admitted to the United States as the 41st state.

April 13, 1935 - The Billings Gazette publishes its first issue, becoming one of Montana's longest-running newspapers.

April 15, 1925 - The Montana Legislature approves the establishment of Glacier National Park.

April 18, 1906 - The Great Montana Earthquake strikes, causing significant damage across the state.

April 25, 1954 - The Hungry Horse Dam in northwestern Montana is dedicated, providing hydroelectric power and flood control.

April 30, 1964 - The World's Largest Steer, named "Big Mike," is born in Miles City, Montana.

Part of this story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.