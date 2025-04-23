Mild Temperatures For Wednesday

Today's Forecast:

Overall, we are looking at a quiet day in SW Montana. There are a few mountain showers throughout the day, though most of the area will just see an increase in clouds. Highs are expected to stay in the middle 50s with a light Easterly wind between 5-15 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 53; Low: 34. Mainly cloudy to start with a few rays of sun peaking through the clouds.

BUTTE: High: 54; Low: 28. Sunny to start with area clouds building into the afternoon and early evening.

DILLON: High: 56; Low: 32. Mild and a slight breeze through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 50; Low: 29. Quiet, though with a few isolated mountain showers working through the area, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mountain Snow

SHOWERS PICKING UP LATE-WEEK

We are going to see several light rain/snow chances in the area. Valleys are likely to pick up showers as early as Wednesday evening through Friday with more substantial shower chances expected to pick up Sunday into Monday. Showers on Sunday could bring a few isolated thunderstorms to the area before cooler air mixes in during the evening and will likely bring a rain/snow mix as we head into your Monday.