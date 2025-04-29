Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, April 29, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Another round of rain for Tuesday

Expect breezy conditions for the afternoon with a northwest wind between 10-20 mph. We will see scattered late-afternoon showers becoming more widespread east of the divide through the evening. A few isolated t-storms are possible with highs near 60°. Most of the heavy rain will come before midnight before clearing by Wednesday morning. You can get Matt Elwell's complete forecast here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

'Dying to Serve': Man with terminal cancer uses remaining time to volunteer in all 50 states

Man with terminal cancer uses remaining time to serve in all 50 states

After being given a terminal cancer diagnosis, a Texas man is traveling to all 50 states in hopes of using his remaining time to serve others.

Belgrade residents provide feedback to improve city's Transportation Safety Plan

Popups to be held around Belgrade to discuss future transportation safety plans

The city of Belgrade is rolling out an upgraded transportation safety plan after receiving overwhelming feedback from community members concerned about traffic issues, particularly on Jackrabbit Lane and the downtown corridor. The plan, funded by a federal grant, aims to address concerns over bicycle and pedestrian connectivity as well as intersection safety.

Bozeman voters to decide school funding measures on upcoming ballot

Breaking down the levies on the ballot in Bozeman's upcoming school elections

Bozeman voters will soon be deciding on three major funding measures for the local school district on their upcoming ballot. The proposals include an elementary school general fund levy, a high school general fund levy, and a building reserve levy.

Butte's Montana Folk Festival seeks volunteers to keep the music alive

Montana Folk Festival needs volunteers for 2025 fest

With the Montana Folk Festival just over two months away, organizers are in desperate need of volunteers to help bring the three-day music celebration to life in Uptown Butte. After 15 years, some of the festival's longtime volunteers are "aging out," according to Festival Director George Everett. The free event requires over 900 volunteers to pull it off, and this year they're hoping to recruit some fresh, young blood to join the cause. The festival will also feature a new indoor venue at the old St. Mary's Church to better accommodate attendees.

FUN STUFF:

Here are some notable events that happened on April 28:

1789 - The famous "Mutiny on the Bounty" occurred on HMS Bounty in the South Pacific. The crew, led by Fletcher Christian, seized control of the ship from Captain William Bligh. 1945 - Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator of Italy, was executed by Italian partisans along with his mistress Clara Petacci near the end of World War II. This occurred just two days after Adolf Hitler's suicide. 1967 - Muhammad Ali refused induction into the U.S. Armed Forces, citing his religious beliefs and opposition to the Vietnam War. As a result, he was stripped of his heavyweight boxing title. 1986 - The Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred in the Soviet Union (now Ukraine), which was the worst nuclear accident in history. An explosion and fire at the power plant released large amounts of radioactive material. 1996 - In Algeria, Islamist guerrillas killed at least 93 civilians in the Al-Forna massacre, one of the worst incidents during the Algerian Civil War. 2001 - A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern India, causing over 20,000 deaths and widespread destruction. 1947 - The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank were both formally established.

April 28th has seen some major historical events, ranging from military mutinies and political assassinations to environmental disasters and the founding of major international organizations. It's a date that has witnessed both significant and tragic moments in history.

