Another round of rain for Tuesday

Today's Forecast:

Expect breezy conditions for the afternoon with a northwest wind between 10-20 mph. We will see scattered late-afternoon showers becoming more widespread east of the divide through the evening. A few isolated t-storms are possible with highs near 60°. Most of the heavy rain will come before midnight before clearing by Wednesday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 60; Low: 36. Breezy with afternoon and evening rain showers likely. Showers will fade near midnight. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph

BUTTE: High: 56; Low: 32 Spotty showers likely for the late afternoon. Expect mainly light showers that will fade by the early evening.

DILLON: High: 59; Low: 33. A stray shower or two are likely for the afternoon with a northwest wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 52; Low: 30 Patchy fog is expected for the morning with scattered rain during the midafternoon and early evening. Winds will pick up out of the southwest between 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening.

DRIER TREND BY THE END OF THE WEEK

After a couple of cold fronts that are rolling through the area bring rain for today and early Wednesday, we will see much drier and more stable air move into place by Thursday with a nice warm-up expected for Friday and Saturday. That stable air will allow temperatures to climb to near 70° for both days. A cold front will slide into place and drop temperatures and bring scattered showers by Sunday and Monday.