Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, April 22, 2024

Your Tuesday will be cooler than average with mostly sunny skies to start the day. Clouds are expected to develop during the afternoon with light winds out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Relatively clear skies for the evening will push overnight lows into the 20s and low 30s tonight. You can get Matt's full forecast here.

Cool But Sunny For Tuesday

St. Mary's Catholic School in Livingston marks passing of Pope Francis

The news of Pope Francis' passing rippled through the community of Livingston, where the students and staff of St. Mary's Catholic School are grieving the loss of the beloved pontiff. Father Garrett Nelson, who witnessed Francis' appointment in 2013, rang the church bells 88 times to signify the Pope's age. As the school prepares to welcome students back, Father Nelson plans to guide them through this significant moment in history, leading prayers and lessons about the process of electing a new Pope.

Butte Catholic leaders reflect on Pope Francis' legacy of advocacy for the poor

The death of Pope Francis has left the Catholic community in Butte saddened, but also deeply appreciative of the Pope's strong advocacy for the marginalized and his humble connection with the people. Local clergy praised Francis' fearless defense of the underdogs and his preference for being a "Pope of the people."

Montana's Block Management Program connects hunters, private landowners

Montana is a large state, with over 93 million acres of land, 62% of which is agricultural. The state's Block Management program provides a unique solution to public access on private lands.

Through the program, private landowners enroll their land and receive compensation, as well as support from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to manage public hunting activities. In exchange, the public is granted free access to hunt on these private lands.

