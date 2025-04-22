Cool but sunny for Tuesday

Today's Forecast:

Your Tuesday will be cooler than average with mostly sunny skies to start the day. Clouds are expected to develop during the afternoon with light winds out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Relatively clear skies for the evening will push overnight lows into the 20s and low 30s tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 50; Low: 30. Expect mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon. A few showers are possible in the mountains for the late afternoon, which will likely bring us more afternoon clouds. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 49; Low: 23. After starting off chilly, our daytime temperatures will climb back to the upper 40s for the afternoon with light wind. Expect afternoon clouds as showers build in the mountains.

DILLON: High: 53; Low: 28. Clear skies to start the day before clouds begin to build through the afternoon and evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 47; Low: 22. Temperatures will remain cool with spotty afternoon and evening showers likely. Clouds will build quickly with a light westerly wind between 5-10 mph

Mild but active pattern

UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN

Our temperatures will slowly build to near average by Thursday. Temperatures by Friday are likely to reach 60s by the end of the week. This week will be a typical spring pattern with a Pacific system driving moisture into the region through the week bringing light rain showers to valleys and mountain snow. While none of these showers are expected to be long-lasting, we will likely see beneficial rain through the weekend.