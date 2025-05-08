Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, May 8, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s for the afternoon before a weak cold front moves through during the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to drop dramatically but may initiate a few isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening. Expect a breezy south wind between 10-20 mph.

A Few T-Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon

TOP HEADLINES:

High-speed chase shocks witnesses in Bozeman

Man who crashed into Bozeman PD vehicle during high-speed chase appears in court

A wild high-speed chase through the streets of Bozeman on Tuesday caused chaos and brought multiple law enforcement agencies into pursuit. Meghan Elaine spoke with witnesses and officials to get the details on this dangerous incident that threatened public safety.

Massive boulder poses threat on I-90 on Homestake Pass

Giant boulder on Homestake Pass near Butte proves difficult to move

A massive boulder that toppled off Homestake Pass in Butte now sits just feet from the highway, creating a dangerous situation for drivers. Montana Department of Transportation crews have tried to break apart the boulder, but may have to resort to using explosives to remove the hazard. John Emeigh has the details.

Belgrade School District forced to reassess budget after failed levy votes

Belgrade superintendent talks about budget challenges after levy vote fails

In the wake of yesterday's school and special district elections, the Belgrade School District is having to take a hard look at its budget for the next year after two general fund levies were voted down.

FUN STUFF:

Montana does not have an official "birthplace" in the traditional sense, as it was not founded or established in a single location. However, there are a few key places that are considered important to the early history and development of the state of Montana:



Fort Benton - This town along the Missouri River is often referred to as the "birthplace of Montana." It was established in 1846 as a fur trading post and became an important transportation hub as steamboat traffic increased on the Missouri River. It was a major gateway for settlers and supplies entering Montana. Bannack - This was the first major gold rush town in Montana, established in 1862 after gold was discovered in Grasshopper Creek. It served as the first capital of the Montana Territory from 1864-1865 before the capital was moved to Virginia City. Virginia City - After the gold rush in Bannack, Virginia City took over as the capital of the Montana Territory from 1865-1875. It was a booming mining town and the center of political and economic activity in early Montana.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

