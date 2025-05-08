A Few T-Storms Possible Thursday in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s for the afternoon before a weak cold front moves through during the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to drop dramatically but may initiate a few isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening. Expect a breezy south wind between 10-20 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 72; Low: 41. Mostly sunny skies to start the day but be prepared for a few isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few storms produce gusty wind. Winds will stay out of the south between 5-15 mph.

BUTTE: High: 71; Low: 37. Mild with nearly full sunshine through the afternoon. We will see some showers to the south that could produce some afternoon cloud cover. Expect a south wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 73; Low: 40. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for today. Look for temperatures to bump up pretty quickly for the afternoon with a southwest wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 65; Low: 31. A nice warm-up is expected for today with some scattered thunderstorms possible for the late afternoon and early evening. Expect a southwest wind between 10-20 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY STORMS

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Headlines 5/8/2025

Temperatures across the region will climb into the 70s for the next few days with the warmest temperatures expected on Saturday. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb to near record highs.

A cold front is slated to move across Montana Saturday evening into Sunday. Mother’s Day in southwest Montana could provide the area with a few strong thunderstorms as this front drives colder air into the area. While a wide-spread severe weather event is not expected, the possibility of gusty wind and small hail is possible. We will see our temperatures tumble early next week leaving highs in the 40s and 50s to begin next week.