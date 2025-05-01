Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, May 1, 2025:

Temperatures are finally starting to warm up again in SW Montana. Highs for today are at or slightly above average with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light and varied with barely a cloud in our sky. Clear skies and light winds for the evening will allow lows to fall to near freezing. You can catch Matt Elwell's complete forecast here.

Warming trend expected for the weekend

TOP HEADLINES:

Community libraries face an uncertain future amid federal funding cuts

Libraries are more than just repositories for books; they serve as vital community spaces. However, recent federal funding cuts have cast a shadow over the future of libraries in Montana.

ICE seeks to use Gallatin County Detention Center as holding facility

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer has been approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to utilize ten beds in the Gallatin County Detention Center as a temporary holding facility for inmates transitioning to the federal court system. Under the proposed agreement, ICE would cover the full cost of housing these inmates at $135 per day. While the arrangement aims to address the needs of federal law enforcement, its implications for the community and the facility are yet to be fully explored.

Vietnam Veterans honored in Bozeman on 50th anniversary of war’s end

On the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War's end, veterans and community members gathered at Bozeman's Sunset Hills Cemetery to honor the sacrifices made by those who served. Among the attendees was George Morales, a former Huey door gunner, who reflected on the harrowing experiences of war and the lasting impact of PTSD. The ceremony featured heartfelt tributes as veterans stood together, sharing their stories of loss and resilience.

FUN STUFF:

Here are several significant historical events that occurred on May 1 throughout history:

1886 - Haymarket Affair: Labor activists held a rally in Haymarket Square in Chicago, advocating for an eight-hour workday. The event turned violent when a bomb was thrown at police, leading to deaths and crucial legal repercussions for labor movements in the United States. 1898 - Spanish-American War: The Battle of Manila Bay was fought during the Spanish-American War. The United States Navy, led by Commodore George Dewey, decisively defeated the Spanish fleet, marking a significant turning point in the war. 1931 - Empire State Building Opening: The Empire State Building, an iconic symbol of New York City and American architecture, was officially opened to the public. At the time, it was the tallest building in the world. 1945 - Germany Surrenders: Adolf Hitler committed suicide on April 30, 1945, and on May 1, 1945, German news agency DNB announced his death. This event became a crucial step toward the eventual surrender of Germany in World War II. 1950 - First College Degree to a Black Woman: A significant achievement occurred when the first African-American woman, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Southern California. 1971 - First May Day Protests: Large protests took place in various cities across the United States, including Washington, D.C., as citizens protested the Vietnam War and called for an end to U.S. involvement in Vietnam. 2004 - Enlargement of the European Union: The European Union saw the largest single expansion in its history when ten new countries joined, including Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states. 2011 - U.S. Navy SEALs Kill Osama bin Laden: In a high-stakes operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan, U.S. Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks.

