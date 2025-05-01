Warmer & Drier Heading Into The Weekend

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures are finally starting to warm up again in SW Montana. Highs for today are at or slightly above average with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light and varied with barely a cloud in our sky. Clear skies and light winds for the evening will allow lows to fall to near freezing.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Headlines 5/1/2025

BOZEMAN: High: 59; Low: 34. Expect clear skies and light winds for the afternoon. Temperatures will stay near average for the afternoon with clear and cool conditions tonight.

BUTTE: High: 62; Low: 31. A quick warm-up is expected today, bringing highs slightly above average under mostly sunny skies. Cool temps are expected tonight under quiet and dry conditions.

DILLON: High: 63; Low: 34. Mainly sunny skies and light winds for the afternoon. Our highs will be a little above average.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 56; Low: 25. After a cool start, the temperatures for the afternoon will warm to near-average.

ANOTHER NICE WARM-UP NEXT WEEK

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Much warmer by the end of next week

Temperatures are going to be bouncing around a little bit over the course of the next 10 days. Highs will be well-above average for Friday and Saturday before a cold front sweeps into the area on Sunday bringing scattered thunderstorms and cooler air for Sunday and Monday. Model trends are indicative of a significant warm-up late next week that will linger through Mother’s Day weekend.