Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, April 24, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Active weather pattern for the weekend

Outside of mountain showers in the southern part of Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties, we are likely to see a relatively dry Thursday with cool highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. Winds will pick up out of the East for the afternoon between 10-20 mph. You can catch Meteorologist Matt Elwell's full forecast here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

'Give Big Gallatin Valley' could be crucial this year with federal funding uncertainty

'Give Big Gallatin Valley' could be crucial this year with federal funding uncertainty

With uncertainty surrounding federal funding, this year’s “Give Big Gallatin Valley” event could be crucial for Gallatin County nonprofits.

Property tax reform bills advance in the Montana Legislature

Property tax reform bills advance in the Montana Legislature

Property tax relief remains one of the biggest open questions in the Montana Legislature’s 69th session, but as lawmakers approach the end, we’re getting a clearer picture of what a final plan might look like.

Butte first responders teach high schoolers the importance of life-saving CPR

Butte first responders teach high schoolers the importance of life-saving CPR

For the past four years in Butte, first responders have been training sophomores in high school how to do CPR, and they say they’re actually seeing positive results from this training.

FUN STUFF:

Did you know?

Here are some notable events that happened on April 24:

1800 - The Library of Congress was established when President John Adams signed a bill transferring the nation's capital from Philadelphia to the new capital city of Washington.

1885 - The first long-distance telephone call was made, between Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

1898 - Spain declared war on the United States, beginning the Spanish-American War.

1932 - The motion picture Tarzan the Ape Man, starring Johnny Weissmuller, premiered in Los Angeles.

1967 - The first Boeing 737 made its maiden flight.

1975 - Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

1990 - The Hubble Space Telescope was launched aboard the space shuttle Discovery.

2005 - The YouTube video-sharing website was launched.

Part of this story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.