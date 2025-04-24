Current snowpack numbers and an active pattern

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Headlines 4/24/2025

Today's Forecast:

Outside of mountain showers in the southern part of Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties, we are likely to see a relatively dry Thursday with cool highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. Winds will pick up out of the East for the afternoon between 10-20 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 50; Low: 32. Mix of clouds and sunshine is expected for the area with a couple of light rain chances late in the afternoon and through the evening.

BUTTE: High: 54; Low: 27. Generally sunny skies are expected with an East wind between 5-15 mph. Shower chances are slim, though a few overnight showers are still possible.

DILLON: High: 54; Low: 29. Dry and breezy. Rain or snow are slim for today, but an isolated late-day shower is possible.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 44; Low: 24. Scattered light rain or snow showers are possible through the day. Highs will be warm enough to bring rain during the day with snow chances for the morning and evening.

SNOWPACK & A MORE ACTIVE PATTERN

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Current Snowpack Numbers

Current snowpack numbers are solid for most of western Montana, though we have lost a little mountain moisture in the Jefferson and Bitterroot ranges recently. That might change a little over the course of the next few days as we move into a more active pattern for the weekend and into next week. A Pacific storm is moving into the area, bringing a few scattered showers for Thursday and a much more prolific potential for rain and snow this weekend, particularly in our mountains in SW Montana. We will also see another quick moving system move in for Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out and warming late next week.