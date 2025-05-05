Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 5, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, May 5, 2025:

Wintery weather is expected throughout the day today, primarily at pass level and above with a scattered mix possible in valleys. Our biggest travel concerns are along the area passes and mountains in the region. Highs are expected to top out in the 30s & 40s. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph. Showers will slowly taper through the evening as skies begin to clear and allow lows to fall below freezing tonight. Catch your complete forecast from Matt Elwell here.

Wet and slushy start to the week

Montana lawmakers fail to pass 'Chloe's Law' on distracted driving

The Montana legislature's 2023 session ended without passing a bill known as "Chloe's Law" that would have restricted handheld device use while driving. The bill was championed by the Worl family, whose 25-year-old daughter Chloe was killed in a 2019 head-on collision by a distracted driver. Despite the emotional plea from the Worls, the bill was not approved, leaving them and other victims' families frustrated that their tragic losses were not validated.

Gallatin County School and Special Districts election deadline looms

May 6 is the last day to turn in your ballots for the Gallatin County School and Special Districts election. These elections have a historically low voter turnout, but they can have a big impact on local schools and public safety resources.

Montana town of Pray back on the market: $2.6M and it's yours

The small town of Pray, Montana, with a history dating back to 1907, is once again up for sale. Realtor Michael Rutkowski is marketing the 5-acre town, which includes a general store, cabins, and a renovated home, for $2.6 million.

Here are some historical events that occurred on May 5 throughout the years:

1494: Christopher Columbus discovered Jamaica during his second voyage to the New World. 1809: The first known performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony took place in Vienna. 1821: Napoleon Bonaparte died in exile on the island of Saint Helena. 1862: The Battle of Puebla occurred in Mexico, where the Mexican army defeated French forces. This event is celebrated in Mexico as Cinco de Mayo. 1881: The American Red Cross was established by Clara Barton in Washington, D.C. 1925: The Scopes Trial began in Dayton, Tennessee, also known as the "Monkey Trial," which debated the legality of teaching evolution in schools. 1961: Alan Shepard became the first American in space, making a suborbital flight aboard the Freedom 7 spacecraft. 1994: Former South African President Nelson Mandela was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws by the University of Edinburgh.

