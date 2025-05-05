Winter weather for your Cinco de Mayo

Today's Forecast:

Wintery weather is expected throughout the day today, primarily at pass level and above with a scattered mix possible in valleys. Our biggest travel concerns are along the area passes and mountains in the region. Highs are expected to top out in the 30s & 40s. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph. Showers will slowly taper through the evening as skies begin to clear and allow lows to fall below freezing tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 38; Low: 31. Spotty and scattered showers are likely today with a rain/snow mix likely for the morning. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph. Expect primarily scattered rain by the afternoon before we see showers taper during the evening.

BUTTE: High: 39; Low: 29. A scattered mix of rain and snow is likely today with pockets of snow possible. Accumulation should be limited, though as we move into foothills and mountain areas, we can expect minor accumulation. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph through the bulk of the day.

DILLON: High: 39; Low: 32. Scattered light showers are likely today with a chance of a light mix possible. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s with a westerly or northwest wind between 10-25 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 42; Low: 27. Scattered snow showers are likely in the morning with a mix of rain and snow is likely through the afternoon and evening.

TEMPERATURES ONCE AGAIN CLIMBING THIS WEEK

While the beginning of the week feels a little more winter-like, we are going to see these temperatures return to ‘above average’ for our highs for most of the work week. This high pressure system that will be building into the area will allow plenty of stable dry air into the area, but with warmer temperatures, the possibility of spring afternoon thunderstorms will pick up by Thursday.