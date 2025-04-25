Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 25, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, April 9, 2025:

With plenty of sunshine expected for your Friday, you can expect slightly warmer temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny until the late afternoon when clouds try to build back into the region. Winds ill stay out of the southeast between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph. You can catch Matt Elwell's complete forecast here.

Montanans ponder impact of property tax bill moving through state legislature

As the Montana legislature considers Senate Bill 542, homeowners across the state are bracing for the impact. According to former legislator Mike Jopek, the bill may provide a one-time $400 payment, but it will also trigger further increases to home values for tax purposes.

Free e-waste recycling event coming to Logan Landfill this Saturday

The Logan Landfill in southwest Montana is allowing residents to safely dispose of their old electronics for free this Saturday. Gallatin County Solid Waste Director Jim Simon says e-waste, including items like computers, TVs, and phones, is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world. By diverting these materials from the landfill, the event helps capture rare earth minerals and heavy metals that can harm the environment.

From Butte to the Pacific: ‘Columbia River Canoe Project’ hits The Ellen Theatre

A group of young Montana filmmakers documents the epic 1,300-mile canoe journey of two cousins, Robert Lester and Braxton Mitchell, from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The documentary, screening for one night only in Bozeman, highlights the grit, growth and stunning outdoor landscapes that make Montana a magnet for adventure. Local filmmakers captured the story, which has inspired school visits and community support across the state.

Group holds 'Line Up For Democracy' protest at Sen. Daines' Bozeman office

ON Wednesday afternoon, Indivisible Bozeman held a "Line Up For Democracy" protest outside Senator Steve Daines' office in Bozeman, calling for a stop to cuts that they say would affect Medicaid and SNAP benefits in Montana.

Montana has recorded some of the largest temperature swings in the United States, thanks to the state's extreme continental climate and the chinook winds.

The largest recorded temperature swing in Montana occurred in Loma on January 15, 1972. On that day, the temperature rose from -54°F in the morning to 49°F in the afternoon - a staggering 103°F increase in just a few hours!

This dramatic temperature spike was caused by a powerful chinook wind event. The warm, dry chinook winds blew in from the Rocky Mountains, rapidly melting the snow and ice and sending the mercury soaring.

This 103°F temperature swing in Loma stands as the largest recorded temperature change in a 24-hour period anywhere in the contiguous United States. It's an incredible demonstration of Montana's extreme and volatile weather patterns.

Other notable temperature swings in Montana include:

83°F swing in Cut Bank, from -54°F to 29°F in 1916

80°F swing in Browning, from -32°F to 48°F in 1944

78°F swing in Fairfield, from -43°F to 35°F in 1989

Montana's location and geography make it prone to these dramatic temperature fluctuations, showcasing the state's unique and unpredictable climate.

