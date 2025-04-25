Warmer with showers for the weekend

Today's Forecast:

With plenty of sunshine expected for your Friday, you can expect slightly warmer temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny until the late afternoon when clouds try to build back into the region. Winds ill stay out of the southeast between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 54; Low: 35. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a stout breeze between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30.

BUTTE: High: 58; Low: 33. Warm and sunny. A slight breeze will pick up for the afternoon between 5-15 mph.

DILLON: High: 61; Low: 36. Temperatures will warm quickly for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 56; Low: 31 Mostly sunny skies will yield to a few afternoon clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb quickly through the morning.

SHOWERS EXPECTED FOR THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will climb this weekend into the middle 60s. With that warm-up in place, we will see more opportunities for garden variety showers to bring some thunder and lightning into the region for both Saturday afternoon and Sunday. We will likely see a slight drop in temperatures by Monday morning which could bring a rain/snow mix back to the area. Next week will start out cooler with several showers likely before warmer and drier air moves in for the end of next week.