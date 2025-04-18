Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 18, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, April 18, 2025:
Today's Forecast:
Temperatures will be cooler than average for your Friday with mostly clear skies. Winds will remain light between 5-10 mph out of the northwest. Clear skies for the evening will lead to cold overnight temperatures. You can get your full forecast here.
Suspected measles case reported in Gallatin County
Montana's first cases of measles since 1990 have been reported in Gallatin County. The Gallatin City-County Health Department says there are 5 confirmed cases, including children and adults. All five individuals are unvaccinated, or their vaccine status is unknown. The GCCHD continues to assess any potential exposures while the individuals were contagious and is contacting the people who may have been exposed.
Dangerous crash during DUI stop highlights daily risks police officers face
It's no secret that being a police officer can be a dangerous job, and that danger can come when you least expect it. Just last weekend, two Bozeman police officers were struck by an alleged drunk driver during a traffic stop. As our investigation found, dangerous incidents like this happen more frequently than many people realize.
Sheriff's Office investigation underway in Powell County
An investigation into a member of the Powell County Sheriff's Department is underway. The case may be connected to allegations of inappropriate behavior between a former school employee and a student.
Hippity hoppity: Easter Egg Events in Butte and Bozeman
Businesses, churches and other groups in Bozeman and Butte are preparing for Easter celebrations this weekend, with one local funeral home continuing its unique community tradition.
DID YOU KNOW?
Here are some notable historical events that occurred in Montana on or around April 18:
- April 18, 1906 - The San Francisco earthquake struck, causing significant damage to mining operations in Butte, Montana. Many miners were killed or injured in the disaster, hurting Montana's mining sector, which was heavily dependent on San Francisco's infrastructure and markets.
- April 18, 1947 - The Libby Dam project on the Kootenai River was authorized by the U.S. Congress. This massive hydroelectric and flood control project would later be completed in 1975.
- April 18, 1955 - The Montana legislature passed the Montana Retail Gasoline Dealer Act, which aimed to regulate the state's gasoline industry.
- April 18, 1962 - The Otter Creek Oil Field in southeastern Montana was discovered, leading to a significant new oil and gas industry in the state.
- April 17-18, 1988 - The Yellowstone National Park fire season began, with fires raging across the park and into neighboring Montana. This was part of the dramatic and destructive "Summer of Fire" across the western U.S.
- April 18, 2002 - News agencies reported that Montana's wolf population had surpassed 200, marking a major milestone in the species' recovery in the state.