Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 18, 2025

Temperatures will be cooler than average for your Friday with mostly clear skies. Winds will remain light between 5-10 mph out of the northwest. Clear skies for the evening will lead to cold overnight temperatures. You can get your full forecast here.

Suspected measles case reported in Gallatin County

Montana's first cases of measles since 1990 have been reported in Gallatin County. The Gallatin City-County Health Department says there are 5 confirmed cases, including children and adults. All five individuals are unvaccinated, or their vaccine status is unknown. The GCCHD continues to assess any potential exposures while the individuals were contagious and is contacting the people who may have been exposed.

Dangerous crash during DUI stop highlights daily risks police officers face

It's no secret that being a police officer can be a dangerous job, and that danger can come when you least expect it. Just last weekend, two Bozeman police officers were struck by an alleged drunk driver during a traffic stop. As our investigation found, dangerous incidents like this happen more frequently than many people realize.

Sheriff's Office investigation underway in Powell County

Investigation underway into Powell County Sheriff's Office Captain

An investigation into a member of the Powell County Sheriff's Department is underway. The case may be connected to allegations of inappropriate behavior between a former school employee and a student.

Hippity hoppity: Easter Egg Events in Butte and Bozeman

Out and About: Hippity hoppity—Easter Egg events in our area

Businesses, churches and other groups in Bozeman and Butte are preparing for Easter celebrations this weekend, with one local funeral home continuing its unique community tradition.

