Cool and sunny for Friday

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures will be cooler than average for your Friday with mostly clear skies. Winds will remain light between 5-10 mph out of the northwest. Clear skies for the evening will lead to cold overnight temperatures.

BOZEMAN: High: 41; Low: 25. Our skies will stay clear for most of the day with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs in the 40s.

BUTTE: High: 46; Low: 23. Mostly clear skies for the afternoon with below average temperatures.

DILLON: High: 46; Low: 26. Look for partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 39; Low: 12. Chilly start to the day with mainly sunny skies for the afternoon.

SHOWERS LATE WEEKEND WITH A MIX LIKELY MONDAY

Another cold front is slated for the region Sunday which will bring scattered rain showers on Easter. While there could be some flakes in the mountains, the best potential for valley snow will pick up Sunday evening into Monday. There will likely be a rain/snow mix by Monday morning.