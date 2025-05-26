Montana Headlines: Monday, May 26, It's Memorial Day

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Monday, May 26, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Sensational sunshine for your Memorial Day with light wind and highs in the middle 70s to low 80s. Catch your complete forecast from Meteorologist Matt Elwell here.

Lots of sun for your Memorial Day

TOP HEADLINES:

WATCH: Increased Patrols This Memorial Day Weekend to Combat Roadway Fatalities

Increased Patrols This Memorial Day Weekend to Combat Roadway Fatalities

As the 3-day weekend approaches, law enforcement ramps up patrols to tackle the "100 Deadliest Days."

WATCH: Butte VA Clinic Renamed in Honor of Charlie “Devil Dog” Dowd

Butte VA Clinic Renamed in Honor of Charlie “Devil Dog” Dowd

The Butte VA Clinic is now named after Charlie “Devil Dog” Dowd, a Pearl Harbor veteran who bravely defended against the attack and earned seven Bronze Stars.

WATCH: Surfs Up in Story Mill Park: New Splash Pad Promises to Make a Big Splash

Surfs Up in Story Mill Park: New Splash Pad Promises to Make a Big Splash

Story Mill Park in Bozeman is breaking ground on a new splash pad, set to offer fun, themed features and a recycled water system by summer’s end!

FUN STUFF:

Here are some historical facts about Memorial Day:

Origin: Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, began after the Civil War as a way to honor Union soldiers who had died in the conflict. The first recognized observance took place on May 30, 1868.

First Observance: General John A. Logan, a Union veteran and commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, proclaimed May 30 as a day for decorating the graves of fallen soldiers. The choice of this date was made because it did not coincide with the anniversary of any particular battle.

Expansion to Honor All Soldiers: After World War I, Memorial Day was expanded to honor all Americans who died in military service to the country, not just those lost in the Civil War.

Official Federal Holiday: In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress, and it is observed on the last Monday of May, allowing for a three-day weekend.

Symbolism of Poppies: The red poppy flower became a national symbol of remembrance due to the poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae during World War I. The American Legion later adopted the poppy as a symbol of Memorial Day.

National Moment of Remembrance: In 2000, Congress established the National Moment of Remembrance, asking Americans to pause for one minute at 3:00 PM local time on Memorial Day to honor and remember those who have died in military service.

Traditions: Common Memorial Day traditions include visiting cemeteries and memorials, decorating graves with flowers and flags, participating in parades, and holding family gatherings.

Flag Etiquette: It is customary to fly the American flag at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, after which it is raised to full staff for the remainder of the day.

National Cemeteries: Arlington National Cemetery, established during the Civil War, plays a significant role in Memorial Day observances. The annual tradition includes the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

These historical facts highlight the significance of Memorial Day as a time for reflection and remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

