Warm and sunny for your Memorial Day

Today's Forecast:

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected to dominate your Memorial Day. Winds will remain light and varied through the afternoon. Rain chances begin to creep up late this afternoon and will pick up as we go through the evening. Expect to see a few scattered rain and thunderstorms work through the area by midnight before finally falling apart and moving out of the area.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Afternoon Memorial Day Rain

BOZEMAN: High: 78; Low: 48. Sunny and warm with a few afternoon clouds that will likely turn to scattered showers for the evening.

BUTTE: High: 76; Low: 46. Sunshine and a few clouds are expected for the afternoon with light wind between 5-10 mph. Isolated showers are expected to develop late in the afternoon through the early evening.

DILLON: High: 77; Low: 45. Clear and sunny for the first part of the day with an isolated chance of showers developing during the late afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 68; Low: 36. Mainly sunny skies and mild as highs build to near 70° with light wind for the afternoon. The evening could bring a few isolated showers through the evening.

WARM WEATHER CONTINUES

After a couple of weeks of cooler than average temperatures, it looks to warm up significantly for the week. Highs are on average 10-15 degrees warmer than average this week with a few isolated chances of rain or thunderstorms late in the week.

The warm-up signifies the basic change of the seasons and will likely promote spring runoff in our rivers and tributaries. Our temperatures are not showing any signs of cooling off over the course of the next 7-10 days including warmer overnight lows. Cool overnight lows are key to hanging onto our mountain snowpack well into the summer.