Montana Headlines, Friday, May 30, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Sunny and dry for your Friday with light winds and highs in the 70s. Expect light wind out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Warm Weekend Still On Track For SW Montana

Measles Cases Rise to 10 in Gallatin County

Gallatin County reports a rise in measles cases, totaling 10 confirmed. Health officials stress the importance of vaccines, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Northwestern Energy Raises Rates 17% Without Notice

NorthWestern Energy raises electric rates by 17% without notifying customers, sparking concern and prompting a public hearing by the Montana Public Service Commission.

As Bozeman's Apartment Complexes Multiply, 1 in 8 Units Sit Empty

As apartment complexes continue to rise in Bozeman, a local real estate broker reveals the city's vacancy rate has jumped to 12.5% - well above a healthy market

Giant Boulder No Match for Butte’s New Explosive Boulder Buster Technique

Butte's Department of Transportation tackles a massive boulder blocking I-90 using innovative "Boulder Buster" technique, ensuring safer roads for drivers.

Here are some notable historical events that have occurred on May 30 throughout history:

1431 - Joan of Arc is burned at the stake in Rouen, France.

1536 - Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII, is executed for adultery, treason and incest.

1806 - Andrew Jackson kills Charles Dickinson in a duel.

1848 - Wisconsin becomes the 30th U.S. state.

1911 - The first Indianapolis 500 auto race is held.

1922 - The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.

1942 - Bing Crosby, the Ken Darby Singers and the John Scott Trotter Orchestra record "White Christmas."

1958 - The original version of the musical "West Side Story" closes on Broadway after 732 performances.

1972 - Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May for the first time in the United States.

1989 - Tiananmen Square protests: Around 100,000 students gather in Tiananmen Square to commemorate Chinese reform leader Hu Yaobang.

2020 - SpaceX launches its first crewed mission, sending NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

