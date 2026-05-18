Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is accepting public comment on a proposal to open a new fishing access site on the Yellowstone River. The site, called Sisken Island, is located roughly halfway between the riverbanks, upstream from an existing access point.

The 85-acre site would offer float-in fishing access, a couple of camping sites, and weapons-restricted hunting.

The opportunity arose after a landowner chose to donate the property to the Trust for Public Land, which is now looking to pass it along to FWP.

WATCH: Montana FWP wants to hear from you! Public comment is open through May 21 on a proposed 85-acre fishing access site on the Yellowstone River

Montana FWP seeks public comment on proposed Sisken Island fishing access site on Yellowstone River

"This opportunity came about because there was a landowner looking to donate this property, so they donated it to an organization called the Trust for Public Land. Trust for Public Land is now looking to donate that property again to Fish, Wildlife and Parks to be managed as a fishing access site," Morgan Jacobsen of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks said.

Jacobsen said the proposal checks many boxes for FWP, citing the site's habitat and recreational potential.

"Some of the opportunities that it presents include really great habitat, so there's mature cottonwood forest, there's meadows, there's an expansive river bank, and there's also some side channels that flow through the site that provide good aquatic habitat too, so there's conservation opportunities for both terrestrial and aquatic wildlife, but there's also significant opportunities for recreation," Jacobsen said.

Public comment will be accepted until May 21st. The Fish and Wildlife Commission will make its decision at its June 12th meeting in Helena.

Online: Submit your feedback and track project details on the Montana FWP Public Comment Opportunities page.



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